Nojibur terms SMEs as driving force of economy

DHAKA, April 18, 2019 (BSS0 – Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Nojibur

Rahman has termed the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as a driving force

for economic growth.

“The SMEs have a remarkable contribution in increasing the country’s GDP

rate to 8.13 per cent,” he said while presenting a keynote paper at an event

on Wednesday.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The United Nations Colonial

Peacekeeping Force (UNCPF) organized the event ‘Spotlight of Policy:

Innovative Strategies for Financing through Micro, Small and Medium

Enterprises Initiatives’ under the ‘Development for Financing (FFD) Forum’ at

UN Headquarters in New York, according to a press released received here

today. Bangladesh was co-host of the event, it said.

Referring to the various steps taken by the present government for the

development of SMEs, he said, the government had created a separate SME

Foundation for its advancement, adding initiatives have already been taken to

increase the vibrant participation of SMEs in the capital market.

He said Central Bank of Bangladesh also introduced ‘Agent Banking Scheme’

for SMEs.

Besides, a side-event of FFD was also held on the same day at the UN

Headquarter where Economic Relations’ Division (ERD) Secretary Monowar Ahmed

was present.

It was jointly organized by Bangladesh, Germany, Honduras, Malawi, and a

non-government organization named CSO Partnership for Development

Effectiveness (CPDE) aiming to make development cooperation more effective.