Call to use nuclear energy to ensure sustainable dev

DHAKA, April 18, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at Atomexpo 2019 in Sochi, Russia

called for use of nuclear energy to ensure sustainable development.

The nuclear experts gathering at the 11th edition of the international

atomic energy forum-Atomexpo 2019, held in Sochi, Russia expressed their

opinion in favour of atomic energy for sustainability of growth, according to

a statement received here today.

Rosatom, state nuclear energy corporation of Russia, organised Atomexpo

with this year’s theme ‘Nuclear for Better Life’.

The two-day forum held on April 15 and 16 was participated by over 3,600

participants from 74 countries including Bangladesh.

Bangladesh delegation was led by Architect Yeafesh Osman, minister for

science and technology.

In the seminars and the roundtables organised during the Atomexpo

participants discussed application of nuclear technologies that will open up

new opportunities for the development of agriculture, medicine, creation of

unique materials, exploration of space and the Arctic Region, as well as

strengthen the energy base of the economy.

“The widespread use of nuclear technologies has become an important

factor in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It has become an

integral part of the entire world community’s work towards improving the

quality of life, reaching prosperity, and building a responsible attitude to

the environment,” said Alexey Likhachev, Director General, Rosatom while

addressing the opening ceremony of the international forum.

“More and more countries are coming to the realization that developing

nuclear technologies is an absolute must. After all, such technologies are

irreplaceable in achieving humankind’s sustainable development goals,” said

Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive

Office of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

According to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, over

1.1 billion people in the world lack access to electricity and 2.9 billion

people lack clean cooking facilities (i.e. facilities that do not use

firewood). To give this population access to clean energy and at the same

time fight the climate change nuclear energy can play the key role,

participating experts opined.

Director General of World Nuclear Association Agneta Rising called for

more investments in the field.

He said, “Global carbon emissions jumped to an all-time high in 2018. It

happened at such a time when the latest IPCC (Inter-Governmental Panel on

Climate Change) report says that emissions must be cut almost immediately,

investment in alternatives to fossil fuels, particularly nuclear, needs to be

increased substantially.”