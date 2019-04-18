Call to use nuclear energy to ensure sustainable dev

DHAKA, April 18, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at Atomexpo 2019 in Sochi, Russia
called for use of nuclear energy to ensure sustainable development.
The nuclear experts gathering at the 11th edition of the international
atomic energy forum-Atomexpo 2019, held in Sochi, Russia expressed their
opinion in favour of atomic energy for sustainability of growth, according to
a statement received here today.
Rosatom, state nuclear energy corporation of Russia, organised Atomexpo
with this year’s theme ‘Nuclear for Better Life’.
The two-day forum held on April 15 and 16 was participated by over 3,600
participants from 74 countries including Bangladesh.
Bangladesh delegation was led by Architect Yeafesh Osman, minister for
science and technology.
In the seminars and the roundtables organised during the Atomexpo
participants discussed application of nuclear technologies that will open up
new opportunities for the development of agriculture, medicine, creation of
unique materials, exploration of space and the Arctic Region, as well as
strengthen the energy base of the economy.
“The widespread use of nuclear technologies has become an important
factor in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It has become an
integral part of the entire world community’s work towards improving the
quality of life, reaching prosperity, and building a responsible attitude to
the environment,” said Alexey Likhachev, Director General, Rosatom while
addressing the opening ceremony of the international forum.
“More and more countries are coming to the realization that developing
nuclear technologies is an absolute must. After all, such technologies are
irreplaceable in achieving humankind’s sustainable development goals,” said
Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive
Office of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of
Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.
According to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, over
1.1 billion people in the world lack access to electricity and 2.9 billion
people lack clean cooking facilities (i.e. facilities that do not use
firewood). To give this population access to clean energy and at the same
time fight the climate change nuclear energy can play the key role,
participating experts opined.
Director General of World Nuclear Association Agneta Rising called for
more investments in the field.
He said, “Global carbon emissions jumped to an all-time high in 2018. It
happened at such a time when the latest IPCC (Inter-Governmental Panel on
Climate Change) report says that emissions must be cut almost immediately,
investment in alternatives to fossil fuels, particularly nuclear, needs to be
increased substantially.”