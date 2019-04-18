Report in case over Rajib’s death May 22

DHAKA, April 18, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set May 22 for submitting probe report in the case lodged over death of Government Titumir College student Rajib Hossain, who was killed after coming between two buses in the capital last year.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari set the date as investigation officer failed to submit the date today.

Rajib Hossain, a third year bachelor degree student of Government Titumir College, died on April 17, 2018, ending a two-week struggle for life after losing his right hand being trapped between two speedy buses at Sonargaon Crossing in the city on April 3.

A case was filed on the day of the accident with capital’s Shahbagh Police Station and the police later arrested drivers of those two buses. They are still behind bars.

After the death of Rajib, police pleaded to add a section in the case for causing his death through rough driving.