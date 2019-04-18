Ensuring women-friendly atmosphere at village courts stressed

RANGPUR, April 18, 2019 (BSS) – Government officials at a workshop have

stressed on ensuring women-friendly environment at village courts to quickly

deliver justice to rural people, including women, at their doorsteps.

They specially called upon grassroots level public representatives to

create social awareness, explore capability of village courts and increase

facilities for women in quickly resolving local disputes to ensure justice

and earn public confidence.

The district administration organised the workshop on “Enhancing

Capacity and Awareness on Gender and Village Court” at conference room of the

Deputy Commissioner in on Wednesday afternoon, a press release said today.

The event was arranged with assistance of the Activating Village Courts

in Bangladesh (second phase) project being implemented by Local Government

Division with financial assistance of European Union and UNDP.

Sixty participants including union parishad chairmen, members and

secretaries, human rights organisations, district and upazila level

government officials participated.

Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib attended the workshop as the chief

guest with Deputy Director (Local Government) Ruhul Amin Miah in the chair.

Senior Assistant Judge and District Legal Aid Officer Md Rawshan Alam,

Additional Police Super Maruf Ahmed, Senior District Information Officer Md

Humayun Kobir and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Ofifcer Ishrat Sdaiya Sumi, addressed

as special guests.

Gender Specialist of the UNDP for Activating Village Courts in

Bangladesh (second phase) project Qamrunnessa Nazli delivered keynote

presentation in the workshop moderated by Destruct Facilitator of the project

Md Matiur Rahman.

Qamrunnessa Nazli said the project is currently being implemented in 41

unions of Sadar, Kawnia, Taraganj, Badaragnja and Pirganj upazials of Rangpur

and 1,080 unions of 128 upazilas of 27 districts across the country in the

second phase, she added.

The participating union parisahd chairmen and members narrated their

field level experiences in running their activities and prevailing challenges

with suggestions for further strengthening of village courts.

The chief guest suggested union parisahd chairmen to come out of

political affiliations and run activities of village courts ensuring

congenial environment for all, including female justice-seekers of rural

areas.

“The village courts could further contribute to reduce pressure of huge

number of cases on lower courts by resolving minor disputes and conflicts

amicably of rural people without knocking doors of the courts or police

stations,” he added.