Documentary festival begins tomorrow at Liberation war Museum

DHAKA, April 17, 2019 (BSS) – The 7th International Freedom and Human

Rights Documentary Festival will begins tomorrow at Liberation War Museum

premises in the city.

Programme officer of Liberation War Museum Rafiqul Islam said the inaugural

programme will be held at 5pm at the premises of the Museum.

A documentary titled ‘Jatharlena’ directed by artist Dilara Begum Joly,

will be screened after the inaugural ceremony.

The festival will screen documentaries on the freedom and human rights of

the people from 13 countries of the world.

The festival will continue till 22nd April.