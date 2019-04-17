Facing arrest, Peru ex-president shoots himself: lawyer

LIMA, April 17, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Peru’s former president Alan Garcia shot
himself in the head at his home Wednesday as police were about to arrest him
in a sprawling corruption case, his lawyer and hospital officials said.
The 69-year-old Garcia was undergoing surgery for “a bullet wound to his
head” at the Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital in Lima, the hospital said.
“This morning there was a regrettable accident: the president took the
decision to shoot himself,” Erasmo Reyna, Garcia’s lawyer, told reporters
outside the hospital.