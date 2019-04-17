Facing arrest, Peru ex-president shoots himself: lawyer

LIMA, April 17, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Peru’s former president Alan Garcia shot

himself in the head at his home Wednesday as police were about to arrest him

in a sprawling corruption case, his lawyer and hospital officials said.

The 69-year-old Garcia was undergoing surgery for “a bullet wound to his

head” at the Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital in Lima, the hospital said.

“This morning there was a regrettable accident: the president took the

decision to shoot himself,” Erasmo Reyna, Garcia’s lawyer, told reporters

outside the hospital.