Journalist Zafar Wazed made PIB DG

DHAKA, April 17, 2019 (BSS) – The government has appointed senior journalist Zafar Wazed as the Director General (DG) of the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) for two years.

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued a gazette notification to this effect.

Zafar Wazed was a member of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union. He is also a former students’ representative at the senate of Dhaka University.

Born in Cumilla, Zafar Wazed served in different capacities in different dailies, including Daily Janakantha, Banglabazar Patrika and The Daily Muktakantha.

The post of the PIB director general fell vacant after its director general and senior journalist Shah Alamgir died on February 28, 2019.