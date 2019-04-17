1,650 farmers get seeds, fertilizers in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, April 17, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 1,650 farmers of Kachua upazila

got seeds and fertilizers free of cost under Agriculture Incentive Programme

during Aus seasons.

The seeds and fertilizers were distributed to the selected farmers of the

upazila through Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), office sources

said.

For this purpose a function was organized by upazila agriculture office at

its conference room recently.

Former home minister Dr Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, MP, Upazila Nirbahi Officer

(UNO) Nilima Afroz and among others were present in the seeds and fertilizers

distribution function.

Each of the farmers got 15 kg Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers, 15

kg Muriate of Potash (MoP) and 5 kg of Aus seeds.