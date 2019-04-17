Hearing of Holey Artisan attack case adjourned till April 24

DHAKA, April 17, 2019 (BSS) – An anti-terror special court here today adjourned the hearing of a case lodged under the anti-terror act over the grisly militant attack at capital’s Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016, till April 24.

Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal set the date after examining three prosecution witnesses.

The three witnesses are Anwarul Azim, Momtaj Parveen and Rina Khan. They testified before the court and were later cross examined by the defence.

Militants killed 20 innocent people, most of them foreigners, in the attack carried out on July 1, 2016. Two police officials valiantly laid down their lives while trying to save people there. Later, five militants were killed in a commando operation.

Police filed the case under the anti-terror act with Gulshan Police Station.

The trial initiated on November 26, 2018 by framing charges against the eight accused– Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Sohel Mahfuz, Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam and Mamunur Rashid.