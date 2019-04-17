FM mourns damage of Notre-Dame Cathedral

DHAKA, April 17, 2019 (BSS)-Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today

expressed his heartfelt condolences over a massive damage caused to the

Notre-Dame Cathedral from a devastating fire on April 15.

In a message to Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

of France, Momen said, “the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, while a symbol of

France, is also a part of world heritage”.

The damage to the Cathedral is a huge loss not only for France but for the

entire humanity, he added.

Sharing pain and sorrow of the people of France, the Bangladesh foreign

minister expressed solidarity with them in the hour of grief and gave

assurance to stand in beside them.

He also conveyed heartfelt sympathy to Jean-Yves Le Drian and the people of

France on behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh.