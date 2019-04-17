Probe report against actress Nowshaba on May 28

DHAKA, April 17, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set May 28 for submitting

probe report in a case against actress Nowshaba Ahmed for spreading rumours

on social networking site Facebook.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Didar Hossain set the date as the

investigation officer failed to submit the report today.

Nowshaba is accused of spreading rumours on Facebook by coming on live on

August 4, 2018, during the student movement for safe road.

When newsmen confronted her about the incidents, she said on her live

broadcast that she has witnessed, Nowshaba could not give any authentic or

logical answer. No such thing had happened on that day in the area described

by the actress.

RAB-1 official Amirul Islam on August 5, 2018, filed the case with Uttara

West Police Station against Nowshaba under section 57 (2) of ICT Act, 2006.