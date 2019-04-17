Report in BB reserve heist case on May 21

DHAKA, April 17, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set May 21 to submit

probe report in the case lodged over Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that

took place in 2016.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury set the date as

the investigation agency CID could not submit the report today.

Hackers stole $101 m from BB’s accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of

New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four

accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka was failed because of a

spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15

million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda

filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now probing the case.