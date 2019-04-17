JP candidate to withdraw candidature from MCC polls

MYMENSINGH, April 16, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Party (JP) candidate Jahangir Ahmed today announced to withdraw his candidacy tomorrow from Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) mayoral post as he wants to work under the grand alliance for the development of the city.

He announced the withdrawal decision at a press conference in a local hotel here.

“JP will support Awami League (AL) nominated Ikramul Haque Titu during the polls slated for May 5,” he added.

Jahangir would apply for the withdrawal of his candidacy to the concerned election office tomorrow (April 17), Mymensingh metropolitan joint general secretary of AL and Sadar upazila chairman Ashraf Hossain confirmed it.