Bangladesh-China 2nd home minister-level meeting held

DHAKA, April 16, 2019 (BSS) – The second home minister-level meeting between China and Bangladesh was held in Beijing today in a bid to establish close cooperation and share intelligence on issues like terrorism and cybercrimes.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan led the 19-member Bangladesh team while China’s State Councilor as well as Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi led his 14-member in the meeting, a press release said here.

During the meeting, the minister of China stressed on strengthening the cooperation between the two police forces of the two countries.

Asaduzzaman sought the cooperation of China for the safe return of Rohingyas to their motherland Myanmar safely with dignity while the Public Security Minister Zhao expressed optimism over it.

Public Security Division Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Bangladesh Ambassador to China M Fazlul Karim , Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Javed Patwary, Security Service Division Secretary Md Shahiduzzaman, Director General of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Shafeenul Islam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Asaduzzaman Miah, Public Security Division Additional Secretary Md Abu Bakr Siddique, Brigadier General Md Sajjad Hossain and Public Security Division Joint Secretary Md Harun-or-Rashid Biswas were present on the occasion on behalf of Bangladesh.

DU Hangwei, Vice Minister of Public Security, NIE Furu, Assistant Minister of Public Security, QU Yunhai, Deputy Chief of National Immigration Administration and LIAO Jinrong, Director General of International Cooperation Department were present from the China during the meeting.