Photojournalist dies from snake bite in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, April 16, 2019 (BSS)- Sifat Chokdar, a 24-year-old photojournalist of local Dainik “Shovvota” has died after being bitten by a snake bite in Munshiganj.

Sifat, son of Rashid Chokdar of Gonaisar village under Tongibari upazila of the district, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday after five days battle for his life, family sources said.

He was being unconscious for five days at the DMCH Incentive Care unit (ICU) as a snake bit him on April 11 at his photo studio near the Siddheshwari Bazar of the same upazila.

Immediately after the snake bite, he was taken to the Tongibari Upazila Health Complex and later to Munshiganj General Hospital where the duty doctor was unable to provide him suitable treatment and referred him to the DMCH, Tongibari upazila health officer Abul Bashar told BSS.

Sifat was laid to rest at the Gonaisar graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza after Zohr prayers held on the Gonaisar Madrasa premises today.