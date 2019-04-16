Non-communal Bangladesh this new year: Shirin

DHAKA, APR 16, 2019 (BSS) – Speaker of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Dr. Shirin
Sharmin Chaudhury said that the people of the country would endeavor to
create a liberal Bangladesh, this new Bengali Year.
“On the occasion of the Bengali New Year, let’s step forward leaving all
the negative aspects of our lives behind…Let’s cherish the enthusiasm of
creating a liberal Bangladesh, to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman….” she said while inaugurating the
“Burger Ronge Rongin Boishakh’, an alpana festival, recently, at the South
Plaza of the National Parliament Building, to welcome the Bengali New Year
1426, said a press release.
The Speaker urged the people present at the programme to cooperate with the
leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for establishing a developed
Bangladesh.
Presided over by the coordinator of the function, Artist Moniruzzaman, 400
artists participated in the Alpana painting, the release added.
Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Asaduzzaman Noor, MP
and Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Burger, were also present at the
function.