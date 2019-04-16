Non-communal Bangladesh this new year: Shirin

DHAKA, APR 16, 2019 (BSS) – Speaker of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Dr. Shirin

Sharmin Chaudhury said that the people of the country would endeavor to

create a liberal Bangladesh, this new Bengali Year.

“On the occasion of the Bengali New Year, let’s step forward leaving all

the negative aspects of our lives behind…Let’s cherish the enthusiasm of

creating a liberal Bangladesh, to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman….” she said while inaugurating the

“Burger Ronge Rongin Boishakh’, an alpana festival, recently, at the South

Plaza of the National Parliament Building, to welcome the Bengali New Year

1426, said a press release.

The Speaker urged the people present at the programme to cooperate with the

leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for establishing a developed

Bangladesh.

Presided over by the coordinator of the function, Artist Moniruzzaman, 400

artists participated in the Alpana painting, the release added.

Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Asaduzzaman Noor, MP

and Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Burger, were also present at the

function.