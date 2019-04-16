Nusrat’s killers will be given exemplary punishment: Hanif

KUSHTIA, April 16, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) acting general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif said everyone involved in the killing of Nusrat Jahan Rafi would be given exemplary punishment.

“It is very sad that some people were trying to politicise the killing of Madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi… However, all those who were involved in the killing would face harsh punishment,” he told journalists while replying to a question at the inaugural session of the “National Health Week” at the 250-bed General Hospital.

Referring to remarks of BNP saying the government was trying to cover up the incident of Nusrat’s killing, Hanif said the BNP-Jamaat alliance killed people by throwing petrol bombs and torched the country during their 93- day destructive programme launched in the name of movement.

“And it is nothing ridiculous to observe them (BNP) make such remarks,” he added.

He assured all that the incumbents would punish all accused involved in this heinous case.

Regarding the release of Begum Khaleda Zia on parole, he said “Khaleda’s treatment was not the main goal of BNP, adding that their (BNP) aim was to politicise the issue and they were precisely doing so”.

District Awami League senior vice president Alhaj Rabiul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr Hosne Ara, Principal of Kushtia Medical College Professor Dr SM Mustanjid Lotus and other doctors and local AL leaders were present on the occasion.