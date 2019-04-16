DHAKA, April 16, 2019 (BSS) – The nation is set to observe the historic

Mujibnagar Day tomorrow marking the oath-taking ceremony of country’s first

government on April 17, 1971.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued

separate messages, recalling the day.

In his message President Abdul Hamid said under the leadership of the

exile Mujibnagar government, the country had achieved the great independence

through a nine-month armed struggle on December 16, 1971.

For the formation of the government of the exile Mujibnagar government,

he said, the world community had extended their support and cooperation to

the Bangali nation who struggled for independence of the country.

The President expected that the present generation would be able to know

the real history of the Liberation War through observing the historic day.

The first government of the independent Bangladesh had taken oath at

Boidhyanathtala in Meherpur along with endorsing the proclamation of the

independence, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message, adding that

the historic place was recognised as Mujibnagar from that day.

They also recalled the memory of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders with due respect and prayed

for eternal peace of their departed souls.

The ruling Awami League (AL) has chalked out elaborated programme to

mark the historic Mujibnagar Day.

As part of the programme, the national and party flags will be hoisted

at Bangabandhu Bhaban in the capital and party offices across the country

around 6 am tomorrow.

Party leaders and workers will place wreaths at the portrait of the

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban

in city’s Dhanmondi area around 7 am.

The programmes at Mujibnagar include hoisting of national flag at 6:30

am, placing wreath at Mujibnagar Memorial at 11 am and holding of discussion

followed by a cultural function at Sheikh Hasina Mancha around 5pm.

AL Presidium Member and convener of Historic Mujibnagar Day observance

Engineer Mosharraf Hossain would preside over the discussion while AL

Advisory Council member Amir Hossain Amu is expected to be the chief guest.

Besides, ministers, renowned personalities, leaders and freedom fighters

will look over a parade to be displayed by BGB, police, Ansar and VDP, scouts

and school students at Mujibnagar, said a press release.

AL Acting general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif called upon all to make

the programme a success.

Different government and non-government organisations have also taken

programmes to observe the day.

Important government establishments would be illuminated.

Newspapers will publish special supplements while Bangladesh Betar and

Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air different special

programmes highlighting significance of the day.

Bangladesh missions abroad will also chalk out relevant programmes to

mark the day.

Following the Pakistan army’s genocide on unarmed Bangalees started on

the black night of March 25 in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled

at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on April 17 to form the provisional government

of independent Bangladesh.

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after

ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of

the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed

the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.

Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while

Khondoker Moshtaque Ahmed, Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named

as cabinet members.

The interim government named General MAG Osmani as Commander-in-Chief of

Mukti Bahini while appointed Major General Abdur Rob as chief of staff.

The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of

Liberation for achieving victory on December 16.