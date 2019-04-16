Three killed in Gopalganj road accident

GOPALGANJ, April 16, 2019 (BSS) – Three people including two women were killed and six others injured in three separate road accident in the district.

The deceased were identified as Shamsun Nahar Begum, 55, Munni Akter, 17

and Shakil Sheikh, 22. Shamsun Nahar Begum and Munni were the inhabitants in

Faridpur district while Shakil was a resident in Moksudpur upazila of the

district.

Officer-in-Charge of Kashiana Thana Azizur Rahman said Shamsun Nahar died

this noon as the driver of her private car lost his control over steering and

the car hit a roadside tree in Tilchara area on Dhaka-Khulna highway. She

died on the spot, the OC added. Four others passengers of the private car

were injured in the accident.

Besides, motorcycle rider Munni died as a passenger bus crushed their

motorcycle in Pingulia area in Kashiana upazila on Dhaka-Khulna Highway last

night. She was taken at Kashiana Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor

declared her dead. Two others motorcycle riders including a woman were

injured in this accident.

Truck driver Shakil Sheikh died as his truck plunged into a roadside

canal at Patikelbari village in Moksudpur upazila last night.