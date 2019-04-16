World leaders stunned by Notre-Dame fire, urge rebuilding

PARIS, April 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Global leaders and institutions shared

the international shock at seeing Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral consumed by

flames.

They stressed the unique and iconic place the monument has in human

history and expressed solidarity with France.

– Vatican –

Pope Francis “is praying for French Catholics and for the people of Paris

in face of the terrible fire,” his spokesman wrote on Twitter.

– Europe –

Notre-Dame “belongs to the whole of humanity. It has inspired writers,

painters, philosophers and visitors who have come from all round the world,”

said EU Commission head Jean Claude Juncker.

“You are going to rebuild your cathedral,” vowed EU President Donald Tusk,

calling on all 28 European Union member states to help.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called the fire “a blow to the heart

for the French and for us all Europeans” while Spanish Prime Minister

lamented the “sad news for our history and our universal cultural heritage”.

The Venice Opera House noted it was hit by fire in 1836 and 1996 “but

twice we rose stronger from the ashes,” adding: “We are with you, friends; do

not be afraid.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman invoked the Latin motto of

Paris — Fluctat nec mergitur, meaning “it may be tossed around but never

sink” — in the wake on the disaster. “Notre-Dame is a symbol of France and

of our European culture,” he tweeted.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with the people

of Paris after the “terrible blaze”.

Russia President Vladimir Putin emphasised that Notre-Dame was “a historic

symbol of France, a priceless treasure of European and world culture, one of

the most important Christian sites” and said the disaster “leaves sadness in

Russians’ hearts”.

– UN –

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “horrified” by the fire

and called Notre-Dame “a unique example of world heritage that has stood tall

since the 14th century”.

“Our hearts are broken,” said the head of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, adding

that the historic cathedral “represents an architectural, cultural and

religious heritage, a unique literary heritage that speaks to the whole

world.”

– US –

US President Donald Trump was quick to tweet as the disaster was

unfolding: “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in

Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act

quickly!”

His predecessor, Barack Obama, also weighed in, saying: “We’re thinking of

the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when

we see history lost — but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow,

as strong as we can.”

– Middle East, North Africa –

Iraq’s president, Barham Saleh, linked his country’s recent devastation

from war to the Notre-Dame fire, tweeting: “Iraqis uniquely appreciate the

pain, sense of loss afflicting the people of France as we have recently

experienced destruction of much of our national cultural heritage.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said his thoughts were with “the

French and all Catholics,” calling the cathedral “that iconic monument

dedicated to the worship of our one God & that brought all of us closer

through (Victor) Hugo’s literary masterpiece.”

Moroccan King Mohammed VI said “this catastrophe hits not only one of the

most historic and emblematic monuments of Paris but also a place of prayer

and worship for millions of faithful in the entire world.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, writing in French, said on Twitter that

“our hearts are with the people of France and the real and fictional legends

of Notre-Dame, and we pray that it lasts for eternity.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry expressed “deep regret” at the fire and

expressed its “sadness” and “solidarity with friendly France”.