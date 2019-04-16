Probe report in Julhas-Tonoy murder trial on May 14

DHAKA, April 16, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set May 14 for submitting probe report in the case lodged over the murder of former USAID official Julhas Mannan and his friend Tonoy Majumder.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Saiduzzaman Sharif set the date as detective branch (DB) of police failed to submit the report today.

Unidentified miscreants hacked Julhas and Tonoy to death at Julhas’s Lake Circus Road house under Kalabagan Police Station on April 25, 2016.

Julhas’s elder brother Minhaj Mannan later filed the murder case with Kalabagan Police Station.