RCC launches eviction drive against illegal occupation

RAJSHAHI, April 16, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has started eviction drive against all sorts of illegal occupation yesterday aimed at reducing public sufferings with easing the pedestrian movement on footpaths in the city.

Led by Executive Magistrate Somor Paul the city corporation launched the drive from Masterpara area evicting large number of infrastructures which were erected on public lands illegally.

Magistrate Samar Paul told the journalists that the drive will be carried out in all areas till April 25.

Earlier, a public notice was served to free all the public places and footpaths from all kinds of illegal occupations within April 14.

Samar Paul added that the city corporation has started cleanliness campaign recently and the eviction drive is being conducted as part of the campaign.