Khaleda’s appearance in 11 cases on June 12

DHAKA, April 16, 2019 (BSS) -A Dhaka court today set June 12 for appearance of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases lodged against her.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge Imrul Qayes set the date, allowing a time plea from the defence.

Of the cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam Police Station for carrying out subversive activities, one for sedition and two other were filed with Jatrabari Police Station.

Today was fixed for holding hearing on charge framing in 10 of those cases and the court was scheduled to accept charge sheet in another case.

But the defence pleaded for time, saying proceedings of most of these cases have been stayed by the High Court. The court after that deferred the hearing.