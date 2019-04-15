Steps for solving drug and road safety problems stressed

DHAKA, April 15, 2019 (BSS) – Different political party leaders today underscored the need for implementation of those recommendations, earlier made by experts, for addressing the issues of drug abuse and road safety.

Drug-free society and road safety are long time problems of the country and these problems are not being resolved mainly due to non-implementation of the recommendations which had been formulated in the past, they said in a seminar at city’s CIRDAP auditorium here.

Referring to the problems of road safety and drug abuse, Awami League Presidium member Mohammad Nasim said the implementation of recommendations made in the past in different times would help resolve the problems.

The central 14-party alliance organized the seminar with its spokesperson Mohammad Nasim in the chair.

The recommendations which were formulated to curb the problem of road accident are not being implemented at all, said noted journalist and columnist Syed Abul Moksud. “We have to get rid of this negligence,” he added.

“We have to just come out of the culture of impunity”, Shiekh Shahidul Islam, said General Secretary of the Jatiya Party (JP), adding that the offenders are usually getting freed after committing offenses as they are not brought to justice.

Former Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan, former communication minister Barrister Nazmul Huda, Jatiya party secretary general Mashiur Rahman Ranga, former President of Jatiya Press Club Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman MP, Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam, journalist leader Monjurl Ahsan Bulbul, Amader Arthonity Editor Naimul Islam Khan, JASAD general Secretary Shirin Akhter, Workers party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jasad president Hasanul Haq Inu and Road Transport Owners Association leader Khondoker Enayet Ullah, among others, attended the seminar.