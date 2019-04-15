AIUB emerge men’s champs, Public University in women’s

DHAKA, April 15, 2019 (BSS)- American International University Bangladesh

(AIUB) (men’s) team and Public University (women’s) team emerged as champion

in the cricket event of the Bangabandhu Inter-university Sports Champs

beating their respective rivals in the finals held on Monday at Daffodil

International University ground in the city.

In the day’s final matches, AIUB (men’s) team won the gold medal beating

Daffodil International University by 115 runs while Public University won

gold medal in the women’s final event defeating Southeast University by 19

runs.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon was the chief

guest in both the finals and distributed prizes among winners.

Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee and BCB director Naimur

Rahman Durjoy, Daffodil University’s founder and chairman of board of trustee

Dr M Sobur Khan were also present as special guests.

Daffodil University chancellor Dr Yousuf Mahbubul Islam presided over the

prize distribution ceremony.