Hasan urges foreign media to project Bangladesh’s positive image

DHAKA, April 15, 2019 (BSS)- Highlighting Bangladesh’s development in different sectors, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today urged foreign journalists and diplomats to project the positive image of Bangladesh to the world community.

“I request all of you to project positive image of Bangladesh . . . Tremendous development took place in every sector of the country during the last 10 years,” he said at a meeting with a 48-member delegation of foreign journalists and diplomats that met him at his secretariat office here.

The delegation members were drawn from 28 countries including Australia, the USA, Germany, South Africa, Turkey, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Kirgizstan and Bahrain.

Dr Hasan said just three years ago Bangladesh graduated to a developing country from the least developed country recognised by the United Nations and this was possible only for the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said once a food deficient country, Bangladesh is now a food exporting country though it is one of the most densely populated countries in the glove.

Dr Hasan, also the publicity and publication secretary of the ruling Awami League, said the country became one of the top five countries of the world in GDP growth under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. The country has emerged as a perfect example of development before the world community, he added.

The minister said the country has witnessed a considerable progress as the present government has implemented many development programmes in the past 10 years.

Many world leaders are lauding Bangladesh for its remarkable advancements in different socio-economic indicators achieved in the past ten years, he said adding Bangladesh has exceeded many key indicators compared to India and Pakistan.

Hasan said the government has given around 44 licenses to private TV channels. Of those, around 33 channels are now on air. There are nearly 1,500 newspapers in the country and a large number of online news portals are running, he added.

He said the mass media is working independently and the government has taken various initiatives to ensure media freedom in the country.

The ruling party leader said Bangladesh is one of the worst affected countries and an innocent victim of the climate change though it has no liability for the climate change.

Information Secretary Abdul Malek and officials of the Foreign Ministry were present in the meeting.