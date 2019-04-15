Emirates envoy for increasing trade with Bangladesh

DHAKA, April 15, 2019 (BSS) – Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Saed Mohammed Al Muhairi today called on state minster for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at his secretariat office here.

During the meeting, the envoy discussed about enhancement of bilateral trade and business with Bangladesh.

The state minister and the envoy also discussed other issues of mutual interests as well as development of Chattagram, Mongla and Payra ports.

The issue of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UAE in February this year, came in discussion in the meeting.