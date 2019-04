BRUSSELS, April 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The European Union aims to begin new

trade talks with the United States as soon as possible following a green

light from member countries, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said

Monday.

“I will now get in contact with our American partners with a view to

organising a date for the first round as soon as possible,” Malmstrom told a

press conference in Brussels.