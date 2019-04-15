Shahriar urges teachers to perform duties with sincerity, honesty

RAJSHAHI, April 15, 2019 (BSS)- State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, has urged the teachers to perform their respective duties with utmost sincerity and honesty for transforming the students into worthy citizens for taking the country forward through facing the existing challenges.

He also said the present students will be the future leaders so they must be built as competent citizens and the teachers are the key players to do the same.

He was addressing the annual general meeting of Secondary School Teachers Association of Charghat Upazila held at its Pilot School premises in the district yesterday afternoon as the chief guest with the Association President Emdadul Haque in the chair.

Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam and local Awami League leader Anwar Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

State Minister Alam says the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pledged bound to improve standard of education. He added that there is no alternative to education to generating skilled human resources.

He reminded that the government remains alert related to those who are reluctant to teach properly.

Alam also told the meeting that the present government is committed to making the country’s education time-fitting through necessary reforms and has been working relentlessly to improve the standard of education. Need-based change has been brought to the teachers’ appointment process, he added.

Shahriar Alam said the government attaches highest priority to the education as it plays a vital role in boosting the sector of skilled human resources.

He said the country is progressing fast in every sector, especially in improving foreign policy, ICT, food production, power generation and distribution, education, women empowerment, foreign remittance earning, GDP and per capita income.