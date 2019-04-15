With White House in their sights, Democrats challenge Wall Street

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – On the campaign trail and in

Congress, Democrats are challenging the titans of Wall Street, proclaiming a

“new day” as they seek to channel the anger of their party and voters that

has raged since the financial crisis.

CEOs of America’s biggest banks were summoned for the first time since the

2008 crisis by a congressional committee on Wednesday, raising their hands as

they swore their oaths ahead of their testimony.

It was a powerful image that underscored the recent change in control of

the House of Representatives, which came under Democratic control in January

after eight years of Republican rule.

“This is a new way and it’s a new day,” said Maxine Waters, the first

woman and first African American to chair the powerful House Financial

Services Committee.

Tim Sloan, the former CEO of Wells Fargo, testified at a previous hearing

in March.

This time, it was the turn of the heads of Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase &

Co, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, State Street Corporation, BNY Mellon and

Goldman Sachs.

Waters had previously tangled with some of them at the peak of the crisis,

when the global financial system was imperiled.

The current round of cross-examinations has less to do with the

stabilization of the financial system and more the social impact of Wall

Street.

“You, captains of the universe, are smart enough and creative enough and

understand this business enough to see what you can do about these citizens,

these young people,” said Waters.

Some of the Democrats on the committee have focused on spotlighting the

gap between these executives, all male, white and fabulously wealthy, and the

rest of society — a tactic criticized by the panel’s ranking Republican as

headline-seeking.

In one probing exchange, Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat of New York, pressed

Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat to justify his 2018 pay of $24.2

million, an estimated 486 times that of the average employee.

Corbat said his pay was set by the board of directors and that, if he were

an average employee who observed the yawning gap, “I would be hopeful that

there’s the opportunity to continue to advance.”

“This is why people who live in a bubble and in an ivory tower cannot

understand the anger out there, especially among millennials,” Velasquez shot

back.

– Counter-attack –

It is this groundswell of anger, despite sold growth figures and plentiful

employment, that Democrats are hoping to tap not only to keep their House

majority in 2020 but also to seize the Senate — and the White House.

Wall Street and its big bosses are already a key part the of the

presidential campaigns of several candidates vying for the Democratic

nomination, spearheaded by ultra-progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth

Warren.

“Our campaign is about taking on the powerful special interests that

dominate our economic and political life,” vowed Sanders, a socialist.

The independent senator from Vermont — who votes with the Democrats —

introduced a bill in October “to break up the nation’s biggest banks.”

Ten years ago, Warren was deeply involved in the rescue and reforms that

took place after the financial crisis, making regulation of Wall Street her

defining issue.

She has already inked out detailed proposals for dismantling tech giants,

raising taxes on huge companies and tightening financial regulations.

Warren is already a powerful voice for these issues in the Senate, though

her party remains in opposition there.

But she is delighted to see her colleagues in the House on the offensive.

“The Republicans have been trying as hard as they can to reduce oversight

over the biggest banks and the Democrats are now fighting back,” she told

AFP.

“The too big to fail banks are bigger than ever and they are up to their

old ways of trying to hide risks on their balance sheets and at least some of

them have been caught repeatedly cheating their own customers.

“That’s how we got into a big mess in 2008 that nearly broke the worldwide

economy and that’s why they should be better regulated today.”