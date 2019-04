HELSINKI, April 14, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Finland’s leftist Social Democratic Party took an early lead in the country’s general election on Sunday, credited with 19.0 percent of the vote after 37 percent of ballots were counted.

The far-right Finns Party was in third spot with 15.1 percent, behind the conservative National Coalition Party at 17.2 percent.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila’s Centre Party was in fourth place with 15.4 percent, the results of advance voting showed.