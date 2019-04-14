Fire at ‘City Park Building’ in Mirpur under control

DHAKA, April 14, 2019 (BSS) – A fire that broke out at a building named “City Park Building” located in the Kachukhet area under Kafrul thana of Mirpur 14 in the capital today is now under control as 15 units of fire service have rushed to the scene and doused the flame.

“Fire broke out at the building at 5.05 pm. Being informed, a total of 15 units of Fire Service and Civil Defence have rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze at around 7.35 pm,” Officer-in-Charge of Kafrul Police Station Mohammad Aslam told BSS.

The fire originated at a godown, “Khan Mansion & City Park”, on the sixth floor of the building while no casualties were reported till now, he said, adding that the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.