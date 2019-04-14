Steps taken to build industries in every village

Narsingdi, April 14, 2019 (BSS) Industries Minister Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken plan to build industries in every villages of the country for improving life style of the villagers and solving their employment problems.

The Minster said this yesterday (Saturday) while he was addressing at reception of sports and prize giving ceremony of LK Union Multilateral High School at Monhardi upazila.

Industry Minister Humayun also added that the meritorious students are the assets of the country and will play a big part to build a bright and prosperous nation. He said there is no alternative to quality education for producing worthy citizens and future leaders for building a developed and prosperous nation.

Dr. Manos Ranjan Chokrabarti, the president of school managing committee presided the function. The other notable persons who spoke on the occasion were Advocate Fazlul Hoque, president of Monohardi upazila Awami League, Nural Mojid Mahmud Shapan, joint secretary of district Awami League, Iqbal Hossain, vice chairman of Monohardi upazila and Afroja Sultana Robi female vice chairman.

Later the minister attended the annual sports and prize giving ceremony of Hatirdia Sadat Ali Adrasha High school and Khidirpur High School in Monohardi upazila.

The minister then laid the foundation stone of Rampur High School and Montola Senior Fazil Degree Madrasha. He also inaugurated the Khidirpur branch of Islami Bank.

Industry Minister this morning participated in the shova-jatra on the occasion Pahela Baishakh at Monohardi upazila