Bhutanese PM joins Pahela Baishakh celebration

DHAKA, April 14, 2019 (BSS) – Visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering today also joined the colorful Pahela Baishakh celebration, the first day of Bengali New Year, in the capital.

The Bhutanese premier attended one of the “Naba Barsha (new year)” celebrations jointly organized by Shurer Dhara, a cultural organization and Channel i, a private television channel, at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here in the early morning.

The premier was accompanied by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The Bhutanese premier was mesmerized by the performance of Shurer Dhara led by internationally renowned singer Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya.

After enjoying different songs, one in Bhutanese language, Lotay greeted the people gathered on the occasion to celebrate Bengali Happy New Year.

The Bhutanese prime minister expressed his happiness as he was able to join the biggest festival of Bangalees. “I would like to greet you happy New Year from deep of my heart,” he said in Bangla.

Premier Lotay had received his MBBS degree from Mymensingh Medical College under foreign student quota and underwent postgraduate training in different medical institutes in Dhaka afterward.

“I spent seven years in Mymensingh and four years in Dhaka …. Bangladesh is as like my second home,” Lotay said.

Later, the foreign minister told newsmen that when Bhutanese Prime Minister was scheduling his visit here, Bangladesh proposed him to come here during the Pahela Baishakh. “He (Lotay) keenly accepted the proposal and rescheduled his visit,” Momen added.