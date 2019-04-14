New generation must let know true history of liberation war: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, April 14, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has said the new generation must let know the true history of the country’s liberation war as they are the country’s future leaders.

“The true history of the country’s great liberation war has to be projected before the new generation to the greater interest of the nation,” he told a ‘Genocide Day’ meeting at Thanapara area under Charghat Upazila in the district yesterday.

Local administration arranged the discussion in memory of mass killing by Pakistani army in the Thanapara area on 13 April in 1971.

On that day, thousands of people including women and children from Thanpara adjacent to Sardah Police Academy, half-a-kilometer north-west from Charghat Bazar, left their houses and took shelter on the bank of river Padma.

Later, the Pak army surrounded them and opened fire indiscriminately, leaving as many as five hundred people dead.

With Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Haque in the chair, it was addressed, among others, by Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam, Vice-chairman Golam Kibria, Freedom Fighter Mijanur Rahman and Awami League leaders Anwar Hossain and Ekramul Haque.