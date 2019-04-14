Pahela Baishakh being celebrated

DHAKA, April 14, 2019 (BSS) – The country is celebrating Pahela

Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year, today upholding the rich

cultural values and rituals of the Bangalis.

Tens of thousands of people are joining the “Nabo Barsho”

festivities across the country, particularly in the capital city.

Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the

Bangalis bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate

messages greeting the countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh.

They wished peace, happiness and prosperity of the people and the

country in the New Year.

The President, in his message, said Bangla Nababarsha is an inseparable

part of Bangali culture.

This is a universal and non-communal festival, Hamid added.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the nation starts the

first day of Bengali New Year with the hope of progress of life forgetting

all shortcomings and sorrows.

She wished that the Bengali New Year 1426 would bring happiness, peace

and progress for the country.

Besides, Jatiya Party Chairman and opposition leader in the House HM

Ershad also issued a message greeting the people of the country on the eve of

the occasion.

He wished that the Bengali New Year 1426 would bring happiness,

prosperous and smooth pace of development.

Different government and non-government organisations, socio-cultural

platforms, including Bangladesh Shilpokala Academy, Bangladesh Shishu

Academy, Bangla Academy, Department of Public Libraries, the National Museum,

Kabi Nazrul Institute, Copyright Office, National Book Centre, Bangladesh

Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Dhaka University, Jatiya

Press Club and Dhaka Reporters Unity, have chalked out various programmes to

observe the Pahela Baishakh.

Lead to follow…