Bhutan PM calls on President

DHAKA, April 13, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and Bhutan expressed keen interest to take the existing bilateral trade and investment relations to new heights as Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering called on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this evening.

“They expressed identical views that Bangladesh and Bhutan have many potential areas and the trade and investment relations between the two countries can be taken to new heights,” Principal Information Officer (PIO) Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Welcoming the Bhutanese prime minister, President Hamid said Bangladesh always gives priority to the longstanding bilateral relations with Bhutan.

The President expressed gratitude for the assistance and cooperation extended by Bhutan during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971 and said Bangladesh sees Bhutan with special honor as it was the first country to recognize Bangladesh.

Referring to the existing excellent relations with Bhutan, the President said the multilateral trade and commerce relations are increasing gradually as well.

“If the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan during the visit can be implemented, the existing relations would reach a new height in days to come.

Dr Lotay lauded the development and progress of Bangladesh under the present government and hoped that Bangladesh would be able to maintain this development trend in future.

Recalling his medical student life in Bangladesh, Dr Lotay expressed his happiness.

About the meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the visiting Bhutanese PM said different bilateral issues were discussed and the outcome of the meeting would become a millstone in future.

On arrival at Bangabhaban, the head of the state presented a flower bouquet to the Bhutanese prime minister at 6:30 pm.

From Bhutan side, Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, Health Minister Lyonpo Dechen Wangmo, Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh Sonam Tobden Rabgye while from Bangladesh side, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, Foreign Secretary Md. Sahidul Haque, Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan Jishnu Roy Choudhury, and senior officials of the Bhutan government, secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban, were present there. Dr Lotay arrived here with a 26-member Bhutanese business delegation on Friday morning on a three-day official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.