Journalists can play important role to uphold truth :Khasru

NETROKONA, April 13, 2019 (BSS)-State minister for fisheries and livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said that the journalists are the mirror of society, so they can play a vital role in upholding the truth and keeping the people free from falsehood and confusion through imparting objective news.

“Newspersons are the mirror of the society, they have wider opportunities to let people know the truth and keep people away from all sorts of falsehood and baseless propaganda by highlighting the real picture of society in the media” Khasru said while addressing as chief guest at the installation ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of Mymensingh Divisional Press Club at the local town hall.

The state minister for ministry of social welfare Sharif Ahmed formally inaugurated the function as special guest.

Chaired by president of Mymensingh Divisional Press club F. M. A Salam, the installation ceremony was addressed, among others, by Habiba Rahman Khan Shafali, deputy commissioner Netrakona Main-ul-Islam, Additional deputy Inspector General of Police, Mymensingh range Dr. Akkas Uddin Bhuiyan, chairman of Netrakona Zilla Parishad Prashanta Kumar Ray, police super Netrakona Joydeb Chowdhury, general secretary of the Mymensingh Divisional Press Club Nazrul Islam and general secretary of Netrakona Press Club Shamolendu Paul.

The chief guest Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, who also a valiant freedom fighter, urged journalists to flourish their trade by upholding the spirit of the Liberation War and steering the nation towards progress and prosperity.