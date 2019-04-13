Bhutan keen to import more medicines

DHAKA, April 13, 2019 (BSS) – Bhutan has expressed its keen interest to import more pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh as well as taking more expert physicians.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering expressed the interest when Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Malik met him at Hotel Intercontinental.

Talking to BSS after the meeting, Zahid Malik said both the countries can work on boosting cooperation in the health sector and side by side cooperation can be made on medical tourism.

The minister, in response to the request from the Bhutanese side, said the government has decided to raise the quota for Bhutanese students at the government medical colleges by five more seats.

Later, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury met the Bhutanese Prime Minister at the same venue.

Emerging from the meeting, Khalid told BSS that he emphasized utilizing more the land ports and river ports by the Bhutanese businesses to boost connectivity as well as boosting trade and commerce.

“The use of such ports will raise the revenue earnings of Bangladesh,” he added.

Besides, both the Health Minister and the State Minister for Shipping during their meetings with the Bhutanese Prime Minister underscored the need for strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.