Nurturing Bengali culture to revive social values stressed

RANGPUR, April 13, 2019 (BSS) – Cultural personalities at a discussion today stressed on inspiring young generations in nurturing rich Bengali culture and heritage to revive glorious social values of the nation for building a peaceful society.

The tri-monthly literary magazine ‘Mouchak’ organised the discussion followed by a cultural function on the Independence Memorial premises inside ‘Surobhi Uddyan’ here to celebrate ‘Chaitra Sangkranti’, the last day of the outgoing 1425 Bengali year.

On the occasion, recitation of poems on ‘Chaitra Sangkranti’, dance, rendering of Baishakhi and popular folk songs were arranged and plain rice with ‘pat shak’, fried ‘korola’ and various types of ‘Bhorta’ were served to the audience.

Literary personality AKM Shahidur Rahman Bishu attended the discussion as the chief guest with Chief Adviser of ‘Mouchak’ Rezaul Karim Mukul in the chair.

Moderated by Editor of ‘Mouchak’ Rezaul Karim Jiban, it’s Adviser Sayeed Sahedul Islam, General Secretary of Rangapur Sahitya Parisat Akbor Hossain, Rangpur divisional unit President of Jatiya Kobita Parisahd Brozo Gopal and President of Rangpur Shahityya-Sangskriti Parisahd Swattik Shah Al Maruf addressed as special guests.

Terming ‘Chaitra Sangkranti’ as an integral part of rich Bengali culture and heritage, the speakers said traders celebrate the occasion on the last day of the outgoing Bengali year with traditional ‘Halkhata’ for renewal of business accounts clearing dues.

Executive Editor of ‘Mouchak’ Matiar Rahman, its Assistant Editor Shyamoli Binte Amjad, poets and artists Kobiraz Ismail Mollah, Khalid Saifullah, Obaidur Rahman, Manjil Murad Lavlu, Nazia Pervin, Momin Uddin Patwari, Rakibul Hassan and Farhan Shahil Lyon recited poems and rendered songs.

Besides, artists of local cultural organisations performed solo and group dances enthralling hundreds of audience of all ages of the divisional city.

Later, the chief guest with other invited guests formally published the Baishakhi-1426 issue of the tri-monthly literary magazine ‘Mouchak’ to end the celebrations.