BD U-19 women’s booters played matches with underprivileged girls

DHAKA, April 13, 2019(BSS)- Bangladesh U19 women’s team played some friendly matches with underprivileged girls from several UNICEF schools at the BFF artificial turf on Saturday to promote the upcoming Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup and to inspire women to play football.

They also had a rigorous practice in the presence of two Colombian women’s World Cup participants Jessica Hurtado and Katerin Fabiola Castro Munoz, local coach and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) technical and strategic director Paul Thomas Smalley and BFF women’s wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron.

The Bangamata U19 Women’s International Gold Cup 2019 will take place at the Bangabandhu National Stadium from April 22 to May 03, where six teams including UAE, Laos, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Mongolia and hosts Bangladesh will participate.

In order to promote the international tournament, two Colombian women’s world cup participants – Jessica Hurtado and Katerin Fabiola Castro Munoz – are currently saying in Dhaka.