BTV Ctg centre will become independent national television: Dr Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, April 13, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today declared that the state-owned Bangladesh Television (BTV), Chattogram centre would gradually be turned into the country’s second full pledged and independent national television channel.

This centre will air programmes for 12 hours every day from December this year, he said while inaugurating nine-hour independent transmission programme of BTV Chattogram center on its premises this noon.

The formal airing of programmes for nine hours daily will begin tomorrow, the first day of Bengali new year (April 14).

“The present government led by Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has undertaken a plan to set up centers of BTV in six divisional headquarters with foreign financial assistant,” the information Minister said.

Dr Hasan said the Information Ministry under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been able to air nine-hour programmes of BTV Chattogram centre from six hours in only three months after he took the charge as the information minister.

The planned 12-hour transmission will simultaneously take place through both cable operation and terrestrial system in the days to come like BTV and BTV world, he added.

The minister asked all concerned including artistes, technicians, producers and programmers to contribute more for enhancing quality of the programmes.

Referring to the picturesque beauty of BTV Chattogram centre, the minister announced that his ministry is mulling over setting up of an outlet of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation on its premises for turning it into a short film shooting spot.

He said the expansion of transmission is needed considering the importance of history, culture, heritage, tourism, sports, trade, commerce and education in Chattogram.

“Huge mega projects worth about Taka one lakh crore are being executed for the overall development of Chattogram,” he said, adding that nearly 100 special economic zones are being developed in the country, including Bangabandhu Industrial city on 30 thousand acres of land in Mirsarai, Sitakunda and Feni.

Referring to the expansion of mass media under Sheikh Hasina’s media-friendly government, he said the growth of mass media sometimes thwarts true and responsible journalism for unhealthy competition with quick dissemination of news.

“We are almost in the final stage for formation of national broadcast policy with a view to bringing the media under a precise guideline,” the information said.

Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, Chattogram city Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin called for highlighting the sectors of immense prospects in Chattogram including trade and commerce, tourism, culture and sports through various programmes through this TV centre.

Information secretary Abdul Malek, in his presidential speech, urged the BTV employees, artistes, producers and programmers to work for the welfare of the people and state.

Director General of BTV Harunur Rashid delivered the address of welcome.

Members of Parliament (MPs) in Chattogram region, high government officials, politicians, freedom fighters, leaders of professional bodies and artistes among others attended the function.

Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina first inaugurated its one-hour transmission on December 19, 1996. Later the transmission was extended to one and a half hours.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared turning Chattogram centre of Bangladesh Television (BTV) into a 12-hour independent transmission centre with its modernization after Bangladesh Awami League came to state power through the election held on December 29 in 2008.

As per the election pledge, the Chattogram centre of BTV started experimental airing for four hours daily on satellite link from September 28 and six hour s daily from December 31 in 2016.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the six-hour programme through the video conference on December 31 in 2016.