All set to welcome ‘Pahela Baishakhi’ in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 13, 2019 (BSS) – The district and upazilas administrations

have completed preparations to welcome ‘Pahela Baishakh’, the first day of

Bengali New Year-1426, with traditional festivities in Rangpur division

tomorrow.

Rangpur city, other seven district towns and 58 upazila headquarters in

the division have worn colourful looks to celebrate the traditional ‘Pahela

Baishakh’ festivities peacefully amid tight security measures before the

sunset.

Business community leaders said celebration of ‘Chaitra Sangkranti’, the

last day of the outgoing year, began today in hats, bazars, groceries and

important places in the division with traditional ‘Halkhata’ for renewal of

business accounts clearing dues.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rangpur Enamul Habib said the district

administration, City Corporation, educational institutions and other

organisations will welcome ‘Pahela Baishakh’ with traditional festivities and

fanfare in the city.

Besides, government departments, non-governmental, socio-cultural,

professional, business and other organisations and private bodies have also

taken programmes to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the Bengali Nation.

The celebrations will begin at 6:30am with traditional “Baishakhi”

programmes to be performed simultaneously by artists of Shishu Academy and

Shilpokola Academy on Banyan Tree premises and Sommilito Sangskritik Jyote on

Central Shaheed Minar premises in the city.

At 9 am, the district administration will bring out the colourful

‘Baishakhi’ procession of ‘Mongal Shobhajatra’ carrying festoons, placards,

banners and singing ‘Baishakhi’ and folk songs from Zila School ground to

welcome the Bengali New Year-1426.

The procession will again return to Zila School ground after parading the

main city streets via Shaheed Sangku Smarani, Zahaj Company Crossing and

Betpotti areas in the city.

Thousands of people of all ages, wearing traditional dresses and carrying

festoons, placards, banners and singing ‘Esho Hey Baishakh, Esho Esho’ will

participate in the ‘Mongal Shobhajatra’ to welcome ‘Pahela Baishakh.’

The traditional ‘Baishakhi Mela’, cultural functions, staging dramas,

doll-dances, ‘Nagor Dola’, ‘Ha-Du-Du’, ‘Kabadi’, traditional ‘Lathi Khela’,

kite flying competitions and discussions will be arranged to welcome the

event.

“The authorities concerned will serve improved traditional Bengali diets to

the inmates of all hospitals, Rangpur Central Jail, orphanages, shishu

paribars, vagabond centres and orphanages in the district,” Habib said.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police, District Police, RAB-13 and other law

enforcement agencies will ensure leak-proof security during celebrations of

the ‘Baishakhi’ programmes those will complete before the sunset, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Pervin said similar programmes have

been chalked out to welcome ‘Pahela Baishakh’ with traditional festivities in

Kurigram district tomorrow.

“Besides, we have set up of a ‘Muktamancha’ on the DC Office premises and

hired two horse-driven ancient carts this time from older area of Dhaka city

aiming at flourishing prospective tourism sector in Kurigram district,”

Sultana added.

Officials of district administrations said similar programmes have been

taken to welcome ‘Pahela Baishakh’ at district and upazila towns of

Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha and Nilphamari

districts in Rangpur division.