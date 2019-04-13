Eight-day book fair ends in Rangpur city

RANGPUR, Apr 13, 2019 (BSS) – The eight-day Rangpur Book Fair-2019 ended

here on Friday night with a call for building book-reading habit by everyone

to become self-educated citizen for building an enlightened and peaceful

society.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Enamul Habib attended the closing function

arranged on the fair ground at Public Library premises in the city and

distributed crests among participating stall owners as the chief guest.

Deputy Director (Local Government) for Rangpur Ruhul Amin Mian presided

over the function attended by officials, academicians, literary

personalities, teachers, students and civil society members.

Earlier on April 5 last, Director (Joint Secretary) of the Ministry of

Cultural Affairs Md. Shawkat Ali inaugurated the fair on the same venue as

the chief guest.

The district administration under auspices of the Ministry of Cultural

Affairs and with assistance Jatiya Granthokendra organised the fair to

inspire young generations in building book-reading habit for becoming well-

educated citizens.

Seventy-two stalls were set up by 56 publishing houses of the capital

city, six government departments and organisations and 10 local writers,

poets, literarily organisations and personalities on the fair premises.

Presided over by literary personality Rezina Safrin, literary personality

Professor Shah Alam, City Awami Legume President Shafiur Rahman Shafi, former

General Secretary of District Shilpokola Academy Tauhidur Rahman Tutul,

addressed the closing function.

The speakers said book-reading habit could turn everyone into a well-

educated and enlightened citizen for building an enlightened society and

developed country based on modern science- and technology-based education.

The chief guest called upon the young generations, youths and students to

read varieties of books to acquire knowledge for building a modern society

and developed country free from corruption, ignorance, exploitation,

discrimination and superstitions.