Shahriar calls for bringing corruption down to zero level

RAJSHAHI, April 13, 2019 (BSS)- State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Shahriar Alam, MP, has called for bringing all sorts of corruptions down to

zero level so that the target group of people can derive total benefits of

the development projects.

He said the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is

education-friendly. So, it has been implementing massive education

infrastructure development programmes throughout the country. He urged all

concerned to execute the programmes with utmost sincerity and honesty.

The state minister was addressing a meeting to mark the inauguration of

new academic building of Mozahar Hossain Women Degree College under Bagha

Upazila in the district yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shaheen Reja, General Manager of Bangladesh

Rural Electrification Board Mominul Islam and local Awami League leaders

Ashraful Islam and Azizul Alam also spoke.

Shahriar Alam says there is no scope of plundering public money and urged

all public officials and staffs to perform their duties with utmost

accountability and transparency as the present government is pledged bound to

free the public works from corruption.

He said Bangladesh has now been established as a dignified state in the

world by dint of the present dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina.

Mr Alam added that the Sheikh Hasina’s government is the government of

development. All the sectors in the country have seen huge development.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the only dynamic leader of Bangladesh, has

brought revolutionary changes in socio-economic sectors. So, Bangladesh is

going to be upgraded as developed country soon, he mentioned.