Shahriar calls for bringing corruption down to zero level

RAJSHAHI, April 13, 2019 (BSS)- State Minister for Foreign Affairs
Shahriar Alam, MP, has called for bringing all sorts of corruptions down to
zero level so that the target group of people can derive total benefits of
the development projects.
He said the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is
education-friendly. So, it has been implementing massive education
infrastructure development programmes throughout the country. He urged all
concerned to execute the programmes with utmost sincerity and honesty.
The state minister was addressing a meeting to mark the inauguration of
new academic building of Mozahar Hossain Women Degree College under Bagha
Upazila in the district yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shaheen Reja, General Manager of Bangladesh
Rural Electrification Board Mominul Islam and local Awami League leaders
Ashraful Islam and Azizul Alam also spoke.
Shahriar Alam says there is no scope of plundering public money and urged
all public officials and staffs to perform their duties with utmost
accountability and transparency as the present government is pledged bound to
free the public works from corruption.
He said Bangladesh has now been established as a dignified state in the
world by dint of the present dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina.
Mr Alam added that the Sheikh Hasina’s government is the government of
development. All the sectors in the country have seen huge development.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the only dynamic leader of Bangladesh, has
brought revolutionary changes in socio-economic sectors. So, Bangladesh is
going to be upgraded as developed country soon, he mentioned.