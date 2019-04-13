Rain likely over country until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, April 13, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or

squally wind at some places over the country in next 24 hours as of 9 am

tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi,

Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at

isolated places,” said a met office press release here today.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country during the

period.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius at

Jashore in Khulna division and today’s minimum temperature 20.2 degrees

Celsius at Tangail in Dhaka division.

The highest rainfall was recorded 7 mm at Tangail in Dhaka division in the

last 24 hours ending at 6 am today.

The sun sets at 6:19 pm today and rises at 5:39 am tomorrow in the

capital.