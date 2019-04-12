Bangalore rope in Steyn for injured Coulter-Nile in IPL

NEW DELHI, April 12, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – South Africa paceman Dale Steyn will replace injured Nathan Coulter-Nile of Australia at Royal Challengers Bangalore for the rest of the Indian Premier League season, the franchise announced Friday.

The 35-year-old Steyn, who went unsold in the 2018 and 2019 auctions of the Twenty20 tournament, last played for the now defunct franchise Gujarat Lions in 2016.

He had played 28 IPL matches for Bangalore between 2008 and 2010, claiming 27 wickets, and is set bolster the flagging fortunes of the Virat Kohli-led side which has lost all their six games so far.

Steyn is expected to be available for selection from Bangalore’s ninth league match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 19.

Coulter-Nile, who is suffering from a stiff back, had not joined the Bangalore team.

Bangalore — placed bottom of the eight-team table — will take on Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.