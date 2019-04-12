Day-long e-commerce fair in Sylhet tomorrow

SYLHET, April 12, 2019 (BSS) – A day-long e-commerce fair will take place

at the gymnasium here in the city with the participation of country’s top e-

commerce sites and other online-based platforms.

Bangladesh Post office (BPO) and E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh

(ECAB) are jointly organizing this event as part of their effort to make the

online-based services popular to all.

Organizers at a press briefing at gymnasium auditorium today’s evening

said there will be 30 stalls at the fair, including two pavilions and three

mini pavilions.

BPO’s immediate past director general Shushanta Kumar Mondal and ECAB

president Shomi Kaiser jointly cut the ribbon of the fair.

At the fair, country’s largest e-commerce delivery network -e-post,

rokomari, priyoshop, grameenphone’s e-commerce site Shoparu, singer,

totthoapa, foodcorner, a2i, creative IT and others are taking part.

Besides, three seminars for entrepreneurs, consumers and investors would

be held in the fair.

Participating organizations have declared discount, shopping voucher and

other gifts for the visitors. In addition, there will be raffle draw at every

hour where visitor would gat chance to win mobile and other gift items.

The fair will open for the visitors 10am to 9pm.