Day-long e-commerce fair in Sylhet tomorrow

SYLHET, April 12, 2019 (BSS) – A day-long e-commerce fair will take place
at the gymnasium here in the city with the participation of country’s top e-
commerce sites and other online-based platforms.
Bangladesh Post office (BPO) and E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh
(ECAB) are jointly organizing this event as part of their effort to make the
online-based services popular to all.
Organizers at a press briefing at gymnasium auditorium today’s evening
said there will be 30 stalls at the fair, including two pavilions and three
mini pavilions.
BPO’s immediate past director general Shushanta Kumar Mondal and ECAB
president Shomi Kaiser jointly cut the ribbon of the fair.
At the fair, country’s largest e-commerce delivery network -e-post,
rokomari, priyoshop, grameenphone’s e-commerce site Shoparu, singer,
totthoapa, foodcorner, a2i, creative IT and others are taking part.
Besides, three seminars for entrepreneurs, consumers and investors would
be held in the fair.
Participating organizations have declared discount, shopping voucher and
other gifts for the visitors. In addition, there will be raffle draw at every
hour where visitor would gat chance to win mobile and other gift items.
The fair will open for the visitors 10am to 9pm.