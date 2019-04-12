Govt working to prevent riverbank erosion: Faruq

LAKSHMIPUR, April 12, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruq today said the government is working in line with well-thought-out plan to prevent riverbank erosion for protecting lives and property of the people.

“Riverbank erosion is a very common phenomenon for Bangladesh as the country is affected by floods almost every year…. So, we have prepared a well-designed plan on prevention of riverbank erosion and we are implementing it accordingly,” he told a rally at Komalnagar in the district.

Local Lawmaker Major (Retd) Abdul Mannan, former lawmaker Abdullah Al Mamun and Deputy Commissioner Anjan Chandra Pal, among others, addressed the function.

Faruq said as part of the countrywide riverbank protection programme, the government will take adequate measures for protecting Komalnagar and Ramgati from riverbank erosion.

Bangladesh may lose around 4,000 hectares of land this year due to riverbank erosion, displacing over 28,000 people living on the banks of the major rivers – the Jamuna, the Ganges and the Brahmaputra, according to a researcher.

A total of 28 kilometre roads, 35 educational institutions and about 28,000 people are predicted to be affected by riverbank erosion this year, said the report, prepared by the research think-tank Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS).