Govt takes security measures for ‘Pahela Baishakh’ celebration

DHAKA, April 12, 2019 (BSS) – Acting Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Jahangir Alam today said that there was no security threat centering the Pahela Baishakh as adequate security measures have been taken to insure peaceful celebration of the first day of the Bengali New Year.

“There is no security threat on the celebration of Baishakhi as law enforcement agencies have taken necessary measures to ensure foolproof security of the people on the day,” he told a press briefing at Ramna Batmul area.

Jahangir said RAB also issued a ban on wearing masks, smoking and playing vuvuzela to avoid any untoward incidents during the celebration of Pahela Baishakh.

Legal actions, he said, would be taken against them who will play vuvuzela and smoke during the celebration, adding, “We have taken necessary measures facilitating the people towards peaceful celebration of the event.”

On the Pahela Baishakh celebration, the main venues particularly Ramna Park, Suhrawardi Udyan, Dhaka University, Rabindra Sarobar, Hatirjheel, Gulshan Park, Bahadurshah Park and its surrounding areas will be brought under stringent security arrangement by setting up closed circuit camera televisions, archways, and watch towers and deploying law enforcers in large numbers, he added.

The city dwellers have been requested not to carry trolley bag, large vanity bag, knife, firearms, scissor, blade and gaslight for the sake of security.

He also requested the city dwellers to leave Ramna Park and Suhrawardi Udyan areas by 6pm on the day.

There are eight gates for Ramna Park venue of which three will be used for entrance and two for exit.

Adequate numbers of police including SWAT, plain clothes, fine arts team and Dhaka University volunteers would be deployed to avert any unwanted incident.

Special teams- plain clothes police, detectives, intelligence team, will be deployed along with regular police force to prevent untoward incidents and eve teasing during the Baishakhi celebration.